Weekend Zone: Sketch comedy month, Nordic culinary conference, and more fun stuff

Nancy Guppy, host of Art Zone on Seattle Channel, shared a few of her favorite current and upcoming events.

Art Zone's special All Vinyl Show airs Friday, April 21st, at 8:00 pm on Seattle Channel.

It will also stream online. CLICK HERE for more information

Connect with Nancy on Facebook and Twitter: @NancyGuppyART

Here are the events Nancy spotlighted today:

“Crutch and Wince” a solo show by visual artist Jodi Waltier runs now thru April 29th at Shift Gallery in Pioneer Square. CLICK HERE for more information

SketchFest Seattle celebrates its 25th year with a month-long run featuring 44 sketch comedy groups. April 27th thru May 28th at the Pocket Theater on Greenwood. CLICK HERE for more information

The 2nd annual Nordic Culinary Conference takes place May 5-7 at the Nordic Heritage Museum and at Tom Douglas’ Hot Stove Society in Belltown. CLICK HERE for more information

Poetry on Buses expands its reach with a fun, free and live all-ages event on Monday April 24th, 7:30pm at the Moore Theatre. Photo credit: Timothy Aguero Photography. CLICK HERE for more information

© 2017 KING-TV