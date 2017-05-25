Weekend Zone: Northwest Folklife Festival, a unique clown show, and more

Nancy Guppy, host of Art Zone on the Seattle Channel, spotlighted several arts and entertainment events around Western Washington, including the Memorial Day weekend staple, Northwest Folklife Festival.

Here's the list of events Nancy spotlighted this week:

Northwest Folklife 2017 opens its free doors on Memorial Day weekend. Friday May 26th thru Sunday May 28th on the Seattle Center grounds. CLICK HERE for tickets and information

Georgetown Carnival celebrates its 12th years with ten hours of unabashed kooky madness! Saturday June 10th, noon to 10pm. CLICK HERE for tickets and information

“Gravity: Is It True?” is a clown event for people who don’t like clowns. Artists Foster & Frye play friends who accidentally drive off a cliff and encounter forces beyond their control. June 3rd and 4th at The Slate Theater, inside the Inscape Arts Building. CLICK HERE for tickets and information

The artist group DRAWNK (stands for drinking and drawing) presents “On The Record” an art show featuring artistically altered album covers and vinyl records, at KEXP’s New Home Gathering Space in the NW corner of Seattle Center. Opens June 3rd. CLICK HERE for tickets and information

The Westerlies, a brass quartet originally from Seattle now living in New York play the Royal Room in Columbia City, on Thursday June 15th. Two shows, 8:00 and 9:30. CLICK HERE for tickets and information

Singer/songwriter Lisa Koch celebrates her new cd, “Enjoy The Ride”, with a cd release party on Wednesday June 14th @ The Triple Door. CLICK HERE for tickets and information

