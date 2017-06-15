Weekend Zone: Goat Olympics, symphonic Space Odyssey, and more

There's always so much to see and do around town, the hard part is choosing! Nancy Guppy, host of Art Zone on Seattle Channel, shared a few of her favorite creative events to add to your weekend calendar.
Here are the events Nancy spotlighted this week:
Stanley Kubrick’s Academy Award winning masterpiece, “2001: A Space Odyssey” will screen at Benaroya Hall, with a live score by the Seattle Symphony on Friday June 30th and Saturday July 1st. CLICK HERE for more information
The Goatolympics, a VERY family friendly event, returns to the Evergreen State Fairgrounds in Monroe on Saturday July 8th. The fun begins at 10:00am. CLICK HERE for more information
“Yayoi Kusama: Infinity Mirrors” runs June 30th thru September 10th. CLICK HERE for more information
“The New Landscape: Reconstructed Ecologies” a collaboration between installation artist Roger Feldman and composer and sound artist Jeff Roberts, runs June 16th thru August 4th at Jack Straw New Media Gallery. Artist talk on Friday, July 14th at 7:00pm.
The Royal Room presents the 2nd annual Psychedelic Fest, 4-nights of local musicians covering songs released in 1967. July 6-9, Thursday thru Sunday. CLICK HERE for more information
