Weekend Zone: A rock musical about Imelda Marcos, Sci-Fi film fest, and more

Art Zone host Nancy Guppy shared four upcoming events that are fun and interesting for music, art and science fiction/fantasy lovers, as well as a great place for kids and families.

Here are the events Nancy spotlighted this week:

"Here Lies Love”, a musical about Imelda Marcos written by David Byrne of Talking Heads fame, runs April 7th thru May 29th @ Seattle Repertory Theatre. CLICK HERE for more information

MoPOPs “Science Fiction + Fantasy Short Film Festival” takes over the mighty Cinerama Theatre January 28th and 29th. CLICK HERE for more information

Pike Place Market presents “Illumination”, a celebration of art installations and artists, over 220 of them, who are the heart and soul of this beloved Seattle icon. January 23rd to 29th. CLICK HERE for more information

KidsQuest Children’s Museum celebrates their brand new digs with a ribbon cutting ceremony on Tuesday, January 31st. CLICK HERE for more information





