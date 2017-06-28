KING
Close

Wednesday June 28th Wellness Panel

Suzie Wiley, KING 11:00 AM. PDT June 28, 2017

Dr. Peter Nora and Steve Kipp return to answer our medical questions.

© 2017 KING-TV


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories