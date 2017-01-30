Waterproof your coats with Filson's Oil Finish Wax
Today, Filson's head of sales and product trainer Nathan Gray (also known as Filson's Chief Storyteller) shows us how to water proof tin cloth and leather jackets with Filson's Oil Finish Wax, a necessity for our notoriously wet climate.
KING 12:18 PM. PST January 30, 2017
TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Immigration rally and march
-
Stan Boreson 2007
-
Livestream 2
-
Woman arrested in Beaver Lake Park homicide
-
RAW: Deadly shooting at Quebec City mosque
-
Tech industry reacts to Trump immigration order
-
Immigration policy change impacts tech workers
-
'Can you hear me' phone scam
-
Protests all around Puget Sound against immigration executive order
-
Protesters denounce Trump's immigrant ban
More Stories
-
WA Attorney General suing Pres. Trump over immigration orderJan 30, 2017, 9:31 a.m.
-
Officer-involved shooting in Lynnwood shuts down…Jan 30, 2017, 10:35 a.m.
-
Trump WA campaign worker: Need to improve…Jan 30, 2017, 9:24 a.m.