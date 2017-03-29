Watch Plexaderm erase under eye bags in minutes

You don't have to go under the knife or get fillers anymore to get rid of those under eye bags and dark circles. A produce called Plexaderm is cream that works to bring the moisture to the surface of your skin, and it works in just minutes!

Right now, Plexaderm is offering 50% off for KING5 New Day Northwest viewers. You can also take advantage of their special Buy 2 Get 1 Free promotion. Order yours by going to Plexaderm's website, or give them a call at (800) 953-1363.

© 2017 KING-TV