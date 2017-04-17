Washington State legislature approves Vulnerable Adults bill

New Day Northwest on KING 5. Weekdays at 11:00 am.

State lawmakers just passed an important bill to protect seniors from abuse including financial exploitation. It's an important step, keeping in mind that the State's Adult Protective Services received nearly 8,000 complaints of financial abuse, and more than 5,000 complaints of neglect in 2015 alone.

State Senator Barbara Bailey, sponsor of the Vulnerable Adults Bill, and Lana Weinmann, Criminal Justice Division Chief from the Washington State Attorney General's Office, shared what the bill entails and who will benefit most from it.

