Washington State legislature approves Vulnerable Adults bill
State Senator Barbara Bailey, sponsor of the Vulnerable Adults Bill, and Lana Weinmann, Criminal Justice Division Chief from the Washington State Attorney General's Office, shared what the bill entails and who will benefit most from it.
KING 12:25 PM. PDT April 17, 2017
TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Cascade Mall shooter dies in jail
-
Couple booted from United flight in Houston
-
What you're doing wrong when it comes to recycling
-
Buyers waiving protections in hot housing market
-
How to stop those annoying, endless robocalls
-
Randy Johnson and Ichiro Suzuki: The most famous No. 51s for the Mariners
-
NBA star Isaiah Thomas' sister dies in crash
-
April gives birth
-
Livestream 4
-
Livestream 2
More Stories
-
Cascade Mall shooting suspect Arcan Cetin dies in jailApr 17, 2017, 9:33 a.m.
-
Major I-5 Kent-to-Seattle rehab project begins MondayApr 17, 2017, 1:56 p.m.
-
Former Seattle mayor McGinn to run against incumbent MurrayApr 17, 2017, 8:44 a.m.