KING
Close
Live Video Baby giraffe watch at New York zoo
Weather Alert 3 weather alerts
Close

Warning about hackers targeting tax preparers

The deadline to file taxes is approaching, and hackers are finding new ways to steal people's identities, and their tax returns. Now, we're learning, they're also targeting tax preparers! Jeff Steele from CMIT Solutions of Seattle, shared more about what'

Su Ring, KING 12:52 PM. PDT March 14, 2017

The deadline to file taxes is approaching, and hackers are finding new ways to steal people's identities, and their tax returns. Now, we're learning, they're also targeting tax preparers! Jeff Steele from CMIT Solutions of Seattle, shared more about what's going on, and how to protect your information.

CLICK HERE for more information about CMIT Solutions of Seattle

You can also call them: 206-457-4231

Copyright 2017 KING


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories