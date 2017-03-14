Warning about hackers targeting tax preparers

The deadline to file taxes is approaching, and hackers are finding new ways to steal people's identities, and their tax returns. Now, we're learning, they're also targeting tax preparers! Jeff Steele from CMIT Solutions of Seattle, shared more about what's going on, and how to protect your information.

