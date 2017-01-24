KING
Close

Warm up this winter with Kliemann Bros. heating

Joseph Suttner, KING 11:00 AM. PST January 24, 2017

SEATTLE - Jeremy Kliemann joins us to talk about his family’s business, Kliemann Bros. Heating and Air Conditioning. Kliemann Bros. is the largest Trane Dealer in Puget Sound that does new construction, retro fit homes and services all brands.

Right now, Kleimann Bros. is offering 20% off a service call or 10% off installation of a new heating or cooling system.

Find them at the Tacoma Home and Garden Show January 26 – 29.

Copyright 2016 KING


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories