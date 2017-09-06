Wanted: Loving homes for cats and dogs from Houston

Dozens of dogs and cats from shelters in Houston have landed in Western Washington, looking for loving foster and forever families. They were moved out, to give pets that have been displaced by Hurricane Harvey a place to stay in Houston, until their owners can reclaim them.

Jenna Pringle from Seattle Humane brought a kitten and dog looking for loving homes and spotlighted the number of dogs and cats currently prepared for adoption, as well as additional animals headed to Seattle in the next week.

Connect with Seattle Humane on Facebook and Twitter: @SeattleHumane

© 2017 KING-TV