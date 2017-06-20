Walking to help break the cycle of domestic violence

The annual Goodwill Refuse to Abuse 5k brings together people from all walks of life, along with organizations working to help break the cycle of domestic violence. In addition to helping victims and families, these groups offer resources and programs aimed at promoting healthy relationships.
One organization that's taking part, focuses on providing support for members of the LGBTQ community. Aimée-Josiane Ingabire and Edric Figueroa, from The Northwest Network of Bi, Trans, Lesbian and Gay Survivors of Abuse, shared more about The Northwest Network's programs and resources, as well as their partnership with Washington State Coalition Against Domestic Violence.
The Goodwill Refuse to Abuse 5k takes place Saturday, July 15, at Safeco Field.
