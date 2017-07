Pacific Bath visits New Day NW to show their bath and shower walk-in models as well as the installation process.

Special Offer: For the first 15 New Day viewers, receive $2,000 off a Kohler Walk-In Bath or Kohler Walk-In Shower. Cannot be combined with other offers. Special offer expires August 30, 2017. Call 866-717-3517 or visit www.pacificbath.com.

© 2017 KING-TV