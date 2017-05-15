Walk away from society with this new novel

Cory Doctorow discusses his latest adult novel, "Walkaway."

Writer Cory Doctorow has released his first adult novel in 10 years. "Walkaway" tells the story of a utopia where individuals can "walkaway" from society, printing all their life necessities like clothing and even food and shelter, from computers.

Today, Cory discusses the book and his role as an activist in the digital world.

Cory will be appearing at the Neptune Theatre with Neal Stephenson tonight, May 15th, click here for more details. He'll also be coming to Village Books in Bellingham on May 16th, click here for more details.

© 2017 KING-TV