Vote for the best places in Western Washington

New Day (Photo: New Day Northwest)

SEATTLE - It's time to vote for your favorite places in Western Washington. Evenings' Michael King stopped by New Day to discuss the voting process and some of the fresh new categories on this year's ballot.

Along with the veteran categories, there are some interesting new ones like poke, manscaping, budtender and workplace cafeteria.

For more information on voting, click here.

© 2017 KING-TV