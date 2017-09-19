KING
Close

Vote for the best places in Western Washington

Evenings' Michael King digs into the categories for this year's Best Of Western Washington.

Joseph Suttner and Abby Luschei, KING 12:31 PM. PDT September 19, 2017

SEATTLE - It's time to vote for your favorite places in Western Washington. Evenings' Michael King stopped by New Day to discuss the voting process and some of the fresh new categories on this year's ballot. 

Along with the veteran categories, there are some interesting new ones like poke, manscaping, budtender and workplace cafeteria. 

For more information on voting, click here

© 2017 KING-TV


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories