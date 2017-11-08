Virginia Mason's new lung cancer screenings are saving lives

November is Lung Cancer Awareness Month, and there is plenty you can do to keep your lungs healthy, starting with regular screenings. Virginia Mason now offers a new screening program for patients at high risk for lung cancer that uses a low dose CT scan to identify lung abnormalities that may lead to cancer. A national lung screening trial showed a 20-percent reduction in lung cancer deaths among those patients receiving these screenings yearly for three years.

Dr. Steve Kirtland from Virginia Mason joins New Day to discuss just how important it is to get regular lung screenings. Lung cancer is an extremely aggressive and prevalent form of cancer and is common even in non-smokers.

Jill Thomson, a lung cancer just recently cancer-free, is also here to share her story of how these lung screenings saved her life.

Click here for more on Virginia Mason's Lung Cancer Screenings.

