KING
Close

Victoria Secret model Gracie Carvalho celebrates the launch of her new capsule collection

Heidi Eng, KING 11:00 AM. PDT July 27, 2017

Victoria Secret model, Gracie Carvalho has teamed up with Marshawn Lynch to launch a new capsule collection based on her love for Muay Thai Boxing. To celebrate her new line, Carvalho is hosting a free Muay Thai Workout session with her trainer, Rafael Natal (UFC Fighter).

Event Info:

When:
Friday, July 28 from 5:00 - 7:00 PM
5:00-6:00 PM - Muay Thai workout session
6:00-7:00 PM - Shopping and meet & greet with Gracie

Where:
Beast Mode Seattle Store
558 1st Avenue South
Seattle, WA 98104

© 2017 KING-TV


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories