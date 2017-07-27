Victoria Secret model Gracie Carvalho celebrates the launch of her new capsule collection

Victoria Secret model, Gracie Carvalho has teamed up with Marshawn Lynch to launch a new capsule collection based on her love for Muay Thai Boxing. To celebrate her new line, Carvalho is hosting a free Muay Thai Workout session with her trainer, Rafael Natal (UFC Fighter).

Event Info:

When:

Friday, July 28 from 5:00 - 7:00 PM

5:00-6:00 PM - Muay Thai workout session

6:00-7:00 PM - Shopping and meet & greet with Gracie

Where:

Beast Mode Seattle Store

558 1st Avenue South

Seattle, WA 98104

