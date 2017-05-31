Seattle Pops specializes in popsicles made with local ingredients.

Summer is on it's way and it's time to bring out the fresh, cold treats! Seattle Pops is a family run business specializing in popsicles. Since their debut on the Seattle farmer's market scene in 2014, they've been keeping busy and will even be opening their first storefront in Wallingford this June.

Today they'll make their popular Very Strawberry! Check out the recipe below to bring this sweet treat into your own kitchen.

Very Strawberry Seattle Pops:

What you'll need:

1 lb of Strawberries

1 Cup of Sugar Syrup (1 part water, 1 Part sugar, whisk together and bring to a boil, then cooler before adding)

1/4 Cup Fresh Lemon Juice

1 Cup Water

Puree all ingredients together, pour into pop molds and freezer for 4-5 hours.

Optional add-in's:

Fresh Basil, Pureed or finely chopped. Mix in before pouring into molds

or

Fresh Jalapeño, Diced. Mix in before pouring into molds

Add chocolate Dipping Sauce:

1 Cup Semi-Sweet Chocolate Chips

2 Tbl Coconut Oil

Melt on low until the mixture is smooth, remove from heat and dip your pops!

