Vegan or not, these black bean burger are delicious

Jack Bishop's new book makes going vegan or simply eating vegan, easy for everyone.

Veganism is taking over! For those of us who are intimidated by going vegan, or are worried our vegan meals won't measure up to our tasty meat and dairy products, Jack Bishop has tips for you.

Today Jack makes a delicious vegan black bean burger, all from his new book, "Vegan for Everybody," which is full of recipes that are sure to pass any skeptical vegan's taste test.

Find the recipe below and try it at home!

Meet Jack in person at his upcoming author talk, click here for details.

Thursday April, 26th

6:30-8:30 p.m.

Book Larder

4252 Fremont Ave N, Seattle

Black Bean Burgers

What you'll need:

2 (15-ounce) cans black beans, rinsed, with 6 tablespoons bean liquid reserved 2 tablespoons all-purpose flour 4 scallions, minced 3 tablespoons minced fresh cilantro 2 garlic cloves, minced 1 teaspoon ground cumin 1 teaspoon hot sauce (optional) ½ teaspoon ground coriander ¼ teaspoon salt ¼ teaspoon pepper 1 ounce tortilla chips, crushed (½ cup) ¼ cup vegetable oil 6 burger buns

How to put it together:

Line rimmed baking sheet with triple layer of paper towels, spread beans over towels, and let sit for 15 minutes. Whisk reserved bean liquid and flour in large bowl until well combined and smooth. Stir in scallions; cilantro; garlic; cumin; hot sauce, if using; coriander; salt; and pepper until well combined. Process tortilla chips in food processor until finely ground, about 30 seconds. Add blackbeans and pulse until beans are coarsely ground, about 5 pulses. Transfer bean mixture to bowl with flour mixture and mix until well combined. Adjust oven rack to middle position and heat oven to 200 degrees. Divide mixture into 6 equal portions and pack firmly into 3½-inch-wide patties. Heat 1 tablespoon oil in 10-inch nonstick skillet over medium heat until shimmering. Gently lay 3 patties in skillet and cook until crisp and well browned on first side, about 5 minutes. Gently flip patties, add 1 tablespoon oil, and cook until crisp and well browned on second side, 3 to 5 minutes. Transfer burgers to wire rack set in rimmed baking sheet and place in oven to keep warm. Wipe out skillet with paper towels and repeat with remaining 2 tablespoons oil and remaining patties. Transfer to buns and serve.

Crispy Onions

1 onion, sliced into thin rings ½ cup white vinegar ½ cup all-purpose flour Salt and pepper ¼ teaspoon cream of tartar 2 cups vegetable oil

Separate onion rings and combine with vinegar in bowl. Combine flour, ½ teaspoon salt, ¼ teaspoon pepper, and cream of tartar in large bowl. Heat oil in 12-inch nonstick skillet over medium-high heat to 350 degrees. Drain onion rings; toss with flour mixture until evenly coated. Working in batches, fry onions, stirring occasionally, until golden brown and crisp, about 5 minutes. Transfer to paper towel–lined plate, season with salt and pepper to taste.

Pub-Style Burger Sauce:

¾ cup vegan mayonnaise 2 tablespoons soy sauce 1 tablespoon packed dark brown sugar 1 tablespoon vegan Worcestershire sauce 1 tablespoon minced fresh chives 1 garlic clove, minced ¾ teaspoon ground black pepper

Whisk all ingredients together in bowl. (Sauce can be refrigerated for up to 4 days.)

Quick Pickled Radishes

6 large radishes, trimmed and sliced thin 1 shallot, sliced thin ¼ cup lime juice (2 limes) 1 teaspoon organic sugar (seepage 31) ½ teaspoon salt

Combine all ingredients in bowl, cover, and let sit at room temperature for 15 minutes. Drain vegetables in colander and serve. (Pickled radishes can be refrigerated for up to 1 hour; radishes will begin to turn limp, gray, and bitter after 1 hour.)

© 2017 KING-TV