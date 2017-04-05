UW professor helps create new Sesame Street character with Autism

One of the reasons the show Sesame Street has been a hit for so long is the way it's approached difficult topics, opening conversations for learning and understanding. In the past, the show has tackled issues involving divorce, hunger, even parents who are in prison. Now the show has introduced Julia, its first character living with autism.

Dozens of experts and researchers contributed to creating Julia, including one from the University of Washington. Dr. Wendy Stone, Director of the University's Research in Early Autism Detection and Intervention (READi) Laboratory, shared the crucial role she played in bringing Julia to life.

CLICK HERE to learn more about the UW's READi Lab

CLICK HERE to visit Sesame Street

© 2017 KING-TV