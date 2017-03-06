UW alum stars in Cirque Du Soleil's Luzia

The 44-person cast of  Cirque Du Soleil 's new show  Luzia  make acrobatics look so easy!  The show transports you to a vibrant world inspired by Mexico.  One of the stars is an aerialist from Seattle who also competed on UW's gymnastics team.  Kelly McDonald talks about staying fit and healthy while performing in this world renowned production.

KING 1:40 PM. PST March 06, 2017

TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories