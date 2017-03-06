UW alum stars in Cirque Du Soleil's Luzia
The 44-person cast of Cirque Du Soleil 's new show Luzia make acrobatics look so easy! The show transports you to a vibrant world inspired by Mexico. One of the stars is an aerialist from Seattle who also competed on UW's gymnastics team. Kelly McDonald talks about staying fit and healthy while performing in this world renowned production.
KING 1:40 PM. PST March 06, 2017
