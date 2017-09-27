Using comedy to stand up for mental health

Laughter is proven to relieve stress, and a special program uses that fact to break the stigma around mental illness.

It helps those struggling to move to a better place by turning them into stand-up comedians. Mental health activist and comedian Laura Van Tosh shared more about the Stand Up for Mental Health program, and promote an upcoming event.

The Stand Up for Valley Cities event takes place Saturday, September 30th at the Seattle Design Center in Georgetown (5701 6th Ave S, Seattle, WA 98108). Doors open at 5:30 pm and tickets are available.

Connect with Stand Up for Mental Health on Facebook

© 2017 KING-TV