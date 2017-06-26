KING
Close
Weather Alert Fire Weather Warning
Close

Useful tips to ensure quality health care

Joseph Suttner, KING 11:47 AM. PDT June 26, 2017

Doctor Emily Transue from Washington State Health Care Authority shares some helpful tips on how to get high-quality health care and a good experience at a fair price. 

Connect with Washington Health Alliance via ownyourhealthwa.org

© 2017 KING-TV


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories