Up all night? Common sleep issues for women

If you've ever battled insomnia or struggled with sleep apnea you know how debilitating it can be.

A few years ago, 54 year-old Sharon Wilford began feeling excessively tired with low energy. After working with her primary care physician, she decided to head to downtown Seattle and Virginia Mason Sleep Center. There she was tested and fitted with a CPAP machine. Afterwards, she began to improve.

Today on New Day Dr. Susan Rausch of Virginia Mason, along with patient Sharon, discuss the CPAP machine as well as common issues that effect women's sleeping patterns.

Dr. Susan Rausch works in sleep medicine and specializes in obstructive sleep apnea, insomnia, restless legs syndrome and narcolepsy.

