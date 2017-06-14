Unmasking imposter scams

AARP and the Washington State Attorney General's office are part of a statewide campaign aimed at cracking down on on the number of imposter scams targeting people in Washington state.
Washington State Attorney General Bob Ferguson and Doug Shadel, AARP's Washington State Director, shared more about the Unmasking the Imposters campaign, which is a partnership between AARP, the State Attorney General's Office, Microsoft, the Federal Trade Commission, and BECU. They also shared the results of a survey that shows a high percentage of Washington state residents are overconfident about their ability to recognize imposter scams.
