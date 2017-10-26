Unlock your unconscious mind with new book: Before You Know It

Dr. John Bargh's new book: Before You Know It.

Did you know holding a warm cup of coffee makes you think others are friendlier? Dr. John Bargh explores this strange phenomena and dozens more in his new book, Before You Know It: The Unconscious Reasons We Do What We Do. The book compiles 20 years of research and personal anecdotes to give us a new, unique understanding of mental processes unbeknownst to us.

Social and cognitive psychologist and author Dr. Bargh is here to share about his new book and explore some common questions about our unconscious minds.

For more than three decades, Dr. John Bargh has been responsible for the revolutionary research into the unconscious mind, research that informed bestsellers like Blink and Thinking Fast and Slow. Now, in what Dr. John Gottman said “will be the most important and exciting book in psychology that has been written in the past twenty years,” Dr. Bargh takes us on an entertaining and enlightening tour of the forces that affect everyday behavior while transforming our understanding of ourselves in profound ways.

Telling personal anecdotes with infectious enthusiasm and disclosing startling and delightful discoveries, Dr. Bargh takes the reader into his labs at New York University and Yale where he and his colleagues have discovered how the unconscious guides our behavior, goals, and motivations in areas like race relations, parenting, business, consumer behavior, and addiction. He reveals what science now knows about the pervasive influence of the unconscious mind in who we choose to date or vote for, what we buy, where we live, how we perform on tests and in job interviews, and much more. Because the unconscious works in ways we are completely unaware of, Before You Know It is full of surprising and entertaining revelations as well as tricks to help you remember to-do items, shop smarter, and sleep better.

Destined to be a bestseller, Before You Know It is an intimate introduction to a fabulous world only recently discovered, the world that exists below the surface of your awareness and yet is the key to knowing yourself and unlocking new ways of thinking, feeling, and behaving.

