Universal Standard gives more clothing options for women

Universal Standard

SEATTLE - Two women are breaking the plus size fashion industry with a fashion-forward, high-quality size 10-28 clothing brand. Co-founders Alexandra Waldman, CCO, and Polina Veksler, CEO, created Universal Standard, a size inclusive brand that is giving size 10-28 women more options for chic-style clothing who until now had limited options.

Waldman and Veksler brought their brand to New Day by showcasing some of their clothing to our audience.

Learn more about the history of Universal Standard and the stories behind the brand.

