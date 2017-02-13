SEATTLE - Unite against workplace violence with Avitus Group’s free active shooter training. The 2.5-hour training course covers everything from physiological responses and issues that put us at greater risk, to hands-on evacuation demonstrations, hiding and barricading to promote safety in the work force.

Joining us today is Human Resource, Risk Management consultant, instructor, founder, and personal and professional development coach, Steve McDonald, to express the importance of a safe workplace and what we can do to obtain it. Stop by Bellevue Chamber of Commerce February 16th from 8:30 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. for the hands on training experience that’ll make your workplace that much safer.

