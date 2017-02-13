Unite against workplace violence with Avitus Group's free active shooter training
Unite against workplace violence with Avitus Group's free 2.5-hour active shooter training February 16th for an in depth training experience on everything from physiological responses and issues that put us at greater risk, to hands-on demonstration evacu
KING 12:13 PM. PST February 13, 2017
TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Search for Seattle-based crew and boat in AK
-
Oroville Dam area evacuated as spillway expected to fail
-
Lynnwood's Lake Serene drain blocked, water levels rising
-
Driver flees on foot at fatal hit-run crash in Kent
-
Stopping migraines before they start
-
eBay scam costs teen college savings
-
War strands 12 Yemeni students in Washington
-
Landslide shuts down key north south highway
-
Toxic site clean-up will redevelop street
-
Emergency at West Point Treatment Plant dumping sewage into Puget Sound
More Stories
-
Jayapal introduces first bill in response to…Feb 13, 2017, 12:22 p.m.
-
Search underway for Seattle-based fishing vessel in…Feb 11, 2017, 5:56 p.m.
-
Civil war strands 12 Yemeni students in WashingtonFeb 12, 2017, 6:43 p.m.