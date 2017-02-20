Unique workshop helps men reclaim the driver's seat in life

New Day Northwest on KING 5. Weekdays at 11:00 am.

Men tackle life and work challenges very differently than women do. So, a workshop geared specifically toward men seems like the perfect approach to help them succeed. Transformational expert Chris Majer shared more about The Drivers Seat, the first workshop of its kind taking place in Seattle.

The Drivers Seat workshop runs March 17 - 19 at the Seattle Center Pavilion. Call 800.348.6223 or CLICK HERE for more information, and to reserve a spot.

SPECIAL OFFER: New Day viewers who register before this Friday will receive $75 dollars off by using the code word kingtv - that's all lower case.

Here, Chris outlines who should consider attending the workshop:

This program is designed for men young or old who are no longer willing to let someone or something else direct their lives. It is for those who are ready to level up their game and make their mark in the world. It is for those who want a different future for themselves and are willing to go get it. In particular, this is the perfect program for:

Any man starting a new business.

Any man navigating a divorce or breakup.

Any man designing a new career path.

Any man rebooting one of his life dreams.

Any man striving to rise within an organization.

Any man who wants to reclaim his pride and dignity.

Any man struggling with self confidence.

Any man who is at a crossroads and lacks clarity of direction.

Any man who feels his life is lacking meaning.

Any man who knows there is more to life and wants to get access to it.

Any man who wants to take on this tumultuous new culture and win.

Any man who wants to recharge his life.

Any man who wants to have more and do less.

Any man who is committed to consistently being on top of his game

