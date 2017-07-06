Ultimate garage sale guide
Rachel Teodoro's new ebook, The Ultimate Garage Sale Handbook, shares all her tips an tricks on how to save thousands of dollars every year by shopping garage sales and buying used. She will discuss how to get started, the art of negotiating, and many oth
KING 12:02 PM. PDT July 06, 2017
TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Whidbey Island house fire appears to have been intentionally set
-
Whidbey Island home goes up in flames
-
Man trimming shrubs on trail finds dog buried alive
-
Gunshot victim's painful secret
-
Drivers in Tacoma dealing with I-5 changes near the Tacoma Dome
-
Photo could offer answers about Amelia Earhart's disappearance
-
Get Your Money From A Battery Lawsuit
-
Local climbers rescue chihuahua
-
Inslee on family leave law: 'Washington's leading the way'
-
West Seattle businesses become safe havens
More Stories
-
Sheriff: Multi-home fire intentionally set in…Jul. 6, 2017, 6:35 a.m.
-
Earthquake rocks Montana, Idaho and WashingtonJul. 5, 2017, 11:51 p.m.
-
GeekWire: Microsoft confirms layoffs impacting…Jul. 6, 2017, 11:33 a.m.