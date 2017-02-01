Two newest Mariners, plus spring training preview

SEATTLE -- Larry Stone, longtime sports columnist at The Seattle Times, joined Margaret to chat about the Mariners' newest players, and what to expect as spring training gets underway.

CLICK HERE for more of Larry's insightful stories

The Mariners' first spring training game is scheduled for Saturday, February 25, against the San Diego Padres in Peoria, Arizona. CLICK HERE for the complete spring training schedule

The M's open the season April 1st in Colorado,against the Rockies. Their home opener scheduled for Monday, April 10, versus the Houston Astros. First pitch is scheduled for 2:10 pm, but fans are encouraged to arrive early to enjoy opening game festivities. CLICK HERE for more information.

