Two exonees find a common mission: to help others who have been wrongfully imprisoned

Just Imagine spending nearly two decades in prison for a crime you did not commit. Sunny Jacobs and Peter Pringle each spent more than fifteen years behind bars, wrongfully convicted of murder; Sunny here in the US and Peter in Ireland, before their convictions were finally overturned.

They met and married following their respective ordeals, and now work to help provide support for others in similar circumstances. Sunny and Peter shared their stories, along with how they founded The Sunny Center as a haven for other exonerees looking to regain their lives pre-incarceration. Jackie McMurtrie, founder of Innocence Project Northwest, shared more about the organization's work, as well as how we may help.

Sunny and Peter are speaking at the Innocence Project Northwest's annual Stand for Innocence benefit and awards gala tonight (Thursday, May 4).

