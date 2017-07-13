Tween novel series spotlights 12 year old, intergalactic Mary Poppins

A tween novel series featuring a girl known as a modern day, intergalactic Mary Poppins, is being turned into a TV show for the Disney Channel. Meanwhile, a new book continues the adventures of Gabby Duran, babysitter to humans and aliens. One of the series' co-authors is Daryle Conners, a Seattle-based writer, filmmaker, and video game designer.

Daryle shared more about Gabby Duran: Multiple Mayhem, the third book in the popular series, as well as the importance of helping develop strong female characters from a young age.

Daryle and her Gabby Duran co-author, Elise Allen, will sign copies of Gabby Duran: Multiple Mayhem at 4:00pm on Sunday, July 30th at Brick and Mortar Books in Redmond (7430 164th Ave NE, Suite B105, Redmond 98052)

