Try Cirque Du Soleil's strength and flexibility exercises for a fun workout twist at home!

SEATTLE - The 44-person cast of Cirque Du Soleil makes acrobatics look so easy! But if you’ve ever tried it at home, you may have found it more difficult that you thought. It might console you to know that cast members have dedicated much of their lives to strength training and conditioning. Kelly McDonald of Cirque Du Soleil’s Luzia teaches us a few original strength and flexibility exercises that are a little more fun than your average pushups and sit ups.

See Kelly perform in Luzia at Marymoor Park March 31 – May 21 as they take you on an adventure to a time inspired by Mexico’s vibrant culture whose wealth stems from a variety of creative influences, suspended between dreams and reality.

Copyright 2017 KING