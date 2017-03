SEATTLE - Troi Irons is a singer, songwriter, and a new Def Jam artist with the sound of 1990’s Alanis Morissette and the style of Zoe Kravitz. She writes, produces, and performs all of her own music including the song “Today,” off of her debut EP, Turbulence, which she’s performing right here on New Day NW.

Download “Today” for free here.

