Troi Irons captures the sound of the '90's in her single, "Today"
Troi Irons is a singer, songwriter, and a new Def Jam artist with the sound of 1990's Alanis Morissette and the style of Zoe Kravitz. She writes, produces, and performs all of her own music including the song "Today," off of her debut EP, Turbulence, whic
KING 11:51 AM. PST March 02, 2017
TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Handcuffed child
-
Sound Transit district splits some properties
-
Whidbey Animal Abuse
-
Bertha veers off course by few inches, digging halts
-
State's oldest ferry sold, headed to Caribbean
-
Wash. DUI related deaths on the rise
-
Housing program tool fees raise concern
-
Deadly shooting in Parkland; suspect apprehended
-
Inmates making homes for homeless
-
3 car accident involving Everett PD
More Stories
-
Possibility of more lowland snow this weekendMar. 2, 2017, 12:37 p.m.
-
Bertha veers off course by few inches, digging haltsMar. 2, 2017, 8:50 a.m.
-
Tax Trouble: Sound Transit's tax district splits…Mar. 2, 2017, 1:33 a.m.