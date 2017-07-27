Trendy cold brew coffee recipes

Processed with VSCO with g3 preset (Photo: Copyright 2017. All rights reserved.)

Summertime in Seattle calls for a cold drink! Kendon Shaw with Victrola Coffee Roasters visits New Day NW studio to share easy and delicious cold brew coffee recipes that can be made from home.

Cold Brew Tonic:

Cold Brew

Tonic water

Ice

Rocks glass

Fill rocks glass with ice. Fill 2/3 with Cold Brew (about 4 ounces) and fill the rest of the way up with tonic water (about 2 ounces)

Shaken cold brew and Almond milk

4 oz Cold brew

4 oz Almond milk (or other milk)

Drizzle of Honey (optional)

Ice

Cocktail Shaker

Add all ingredients to shaker. Shake vigorously for 15 seconds. Serve onto fresh ice.

Cold Brew Old Fashioned

2 oz Cold Brew

.5 oz Simple Syrup

.5 oz soda water (optional)

2-3 dashes biters

Orange peel

Ice

Rocks glass

Add all ingredients except orange peel to pint glass. Fill with ice, stiir for 15 seconds. Pour onto fresh ice in rocks glass, garnish with fresh orange peel.

