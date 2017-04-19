Treat mom with homemade scones this Mother's Day

Heather Christo strives to make allergen-free cooking a delight.

Mother and daughter duo Heather and Pio Christo are here to make two deliciously sweet twists on a classic scone and strawberry limeade.

Heather Christo is a trained chef who has been featured on shows like Good Morning America Health, the Today show and more. Her focus is on making allergy-free food delicious and simple to make.

Heather's newest book, "Pure Delicious: More than 150 Delectable Allergen-Free Recipes Without Gluten, Dairy, Eggs, Soy, Peanuts, Tree Nuts, Shellfish, or Cane Sugar," is out now. It's a James Beard finalist in the Health category for books.

