Treat mom with homemade scones this Mother's Day

Heidi Eng, KING 11:00 AM. PDT April 19, 2017

Mother and daughter duo Heather and Pio Christo are here to make two deliciously sweet twists on a classic scone and strawberry limeade. 

Heather Christo is a trained chef who has been featured on shows like Good Morning America Health, the Today show and more. Her focus is on making allergy-free food delicious and simple to make. 

Heather's newest book, "Pure Delicious: More than 150 Delectable Allergen-Free Recipes Without Gluten, Dairy, Eggs, Soy, Peanuts, Tree Nuts, Shellfish, or Cane Sugar," is out now. It's a James Beard finalist in the Health category for books. 

For more information on Heather's books, her mission, and all her amazing allergen-free recipes, click here

 

