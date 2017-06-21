Transgender sheriff's deputy breaking barriers

TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Dash cam and hallway footage of Seattle officer-involved shooting
-
Dash cam video used very differently by prosecution, defense in the Yanez trial
-
5th Mount Pilchuck rescue in two weeks
-
lawmakers investigate The Evergreen State College protests
-
Durkan and McGinn frontrunners in new Seattle mayor poll
-
High-flying egg experiment
-
Seattle teachers to hold rally demanding justice for Charleena Lyles
-
Durkan and McGinn frontrunners in new Seattle mayor poll
-
WSP targeting left lane 'campers'
-
Deputy saved by inmates speaks about incident
More Stories
-
Summer arrives and temperatures are going to soar…Jun 21, 2017, 10:59 a.m.
-
For sale in Seattle: Boarded-up house for nearly…Jun 21, 2017, 11:24 a.m.
-
McGinn, Durkan emerge as frontrunners for Seattle…Jun 21, 2017, 5:55 a.m.