Top Five Tips for Consumers Following A Security Breach

SEATTLE - With how much personal information is out there, Identity theft is always a concern. Following the Equifax data breach that exposed information of over 143 million Americans, Shannon Smith from the Washington State Office of the Attorney General shared five tips all consumers should know following a security breach:

Find Out If Your Information Was Compromised By the Equifax Breach a. Visit www.equifaxsecurity2017.com to find out if you have been impacted

Check Your Credit Reports from the Three Major Credit Reporting Agencies a. Visit annualcreditreport.com to check your credit reports for free to check for suspicious activity; you can stagger your requests to receive three free credit reports each year and keep on top of recent activity

Consider a Credit Freeze a. A credit freeze makes it harder for someone to open an account in your name, but it won’t stop them from changing accounts they have access to

Review Your Bank Statements, Credit Card Statements, and Other Account Statements for Suspicious Charges a. Contact the bank or credit card immediately if you see charges you don’t recognize