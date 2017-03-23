Top drug store cosmetic picks for spring!

New Day (Photo: New Day Northwest)

SEATTLE, WA - When it comes to makeup, there are a lot of different choices out there. Drug stores often have the most affordable options, but not all are made equal. That's why we asked Makeup With Me blogger AriAnne Kraker to share her favorite picks!

AriAnne's picks:

--Maybelline Color Tattoo Crayon --Maybelline Color Jolt Intense Lip Paint

--NYX Bright Idea Illuminating Stick in Lavender Lust

--Loreal Infallible Blend Artist Foundation Blender

--Loreal Voluminous Mascara Primer

