Top 5 tips to avoid clutter by living simply

SEATTLE - One of the best organizational ways to clear out clutter is by never having it in your home in the first place!

Annie Traurig from Living Simply shares her top 5 tips on how to do that.

1. Life is complex. Your space needs to be your sanctuary.

Our lives are stressful, they move incredibly quickly, and thanks to the internet, we're constantly bombarded with an overload of information and options. It is essential that we counterbalance that by cultivating a haven of simplicity for ourselves in the form of a home that is filled with only the things we truly need and love.

2. Clutter is a chain to the past that distracts and prevents our ability to live fully in the present moment.

Everything in our lives and spaces is the direct result of choices we have made in the past. Just as we acknowledge that we, as people, change and evolve over time, we must allow for the fact that our needs and desires change, too. When we don't reexamine what we own and ask ourselves whether or not things are relevant to our lives now, we stunt our ability to embrace the present.

3. Just as we need to strive to have a healthy, balanced relationship with people, with ourselves, with food, and so on, we need to consciously maintain a healthy relationship with STUFF.

We attach emotional meaning to material objects, which clouds our ability to view these items objectively. In order to be owner of your stuff, rather than your stuff owning you, you must be able to distinguish the emotional from the material.

4. On a practical level, living simply saves us time, money, and energy.

The more you have to manage, and the more you have to sift through in order to access what you actually need and love, the more time you sacrifice that you could otherwise devote to the things and people that you really care about.

When you can’t locate what you want, you’re apt to spend more money buying multiples of things you already own.

5. Children, in particular, need simplicity in order to be able to focus on the essential work of childhood--play and natural development.

Well-meaning parents are all too commonly giving their children so much more than they need. Rather than making children feel loved, this creates an imbalanced relationship to stuff. Children learn quantity over quality, and develop a lack of appreciation for what is theirs. Clutter greatly exacerbates prevalent problems for childrens, such as ADD and ADHD.

