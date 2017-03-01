SEATTLE - From the creators of Shrek and Kung Fu Panda comes DreamWorks Animation’s newest movie, The Boss Baby. It follows the story of a new baby’s impact on a family as told by a seven-year-old boy named Tim. But this is no ordinary baby. He's actually an undercover spy who arrives at Tim’s house in a taxi, wearing a suit, with the voice of Alec Baldwin. Steven Buscemi, Francis E. Francis, Jimmy Kimmel, and Lisa Kudrow star in this outrageous family comedy.

Director of The Boss Baby and here with us today is Washington’s very own, Tom McGrath. In his 20 years in the entertainment industry, McGrath has starred in and executive produced the Madagascar series, directed Megamind, and worked with the story and concept designs for features such as Cats & Dogs and How the Grinch Stole Christmas. The Boss Baby comes to theaters March 31.

