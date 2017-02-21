Tips for the savvy renter

New Day Northwest on KING 5. Weekdays at 11:00 am.

SEATTLE - It’s no secret that Seattle is up there with the most expensive rent in the world. Ninth place to be exact. That, in addition to a competitive market, makes renting even that much more difficult. Realtor Benjamin Young joins us today with tips to ensure renting success.

Here are the basics:

Understand your timeline Communicate to professionals Know your landlord Review the lease

