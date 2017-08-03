Close Tips for staying cool in this heat wave! Joseph Suttner, KING 1:47 PM. PDT August 03, 2017 CONNECT TWEET LINKEDIN GOOGLE+ PINTEREST With a heat wave pushing temps in Western Washington into the mid-90s, we're all looking for ways to stay cool and hydrated.The Balanced Berry's Lestraundra Alfred shares a few of her favorite infused water recipes. © 2017 KING-TV CONNECT TWEET LINKEDIN GOOGLE+ PINTEREST JOIN THE CONVERSATION To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the Conversation Guidelines and FAQs Leave a Comment TRENDING VIDEOS South Sound air quality KING 5 Investigators expose potentially dangerous Hanford hazard Blue Angels practice for Seafair KING 5 Breaking News Primary election results First Alert Weather First Alert Weather 2017 primary election coverage How to keep your home cool Could Prop 1 results indicate levy fatigue More Stories Smoke from BC fires causes burn ban, poor air quality Aug. 1, 2017, 9:17 a.m. Crews battle large fire in Bremerton Aug. 3, 2017, 1:03 p.m. Boeing gets creative with test flight Aug. 3, 2017, 12:05 p.m.
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs