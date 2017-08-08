Tips for parents looking to return to work

KING 5 New Day Northwest logo (Photo: KING 5)

Being able to leave the workplace to focus on raising children is a fulfilling move for many parents. But then re-entering the workforce can be a challenge, especially if the work gap is lengthy.

Career Muse co-founder and COO Stephanie Smith shared tips anyone can use to navigate their way back to the workforce.

Here are the tips Stephanie shared today:

Establish your personal brand (resumes/social profile, address gaps) Cultivate new and existing connections (networking, LinkedIn, personalize messaging) Stay active and keep current (volunteer, freelance, gather industry insights) Leverage tools and programs (return to work programs, explore digital job marketplaces) Build your confidence (skill development, prep for resumes/interviews)

