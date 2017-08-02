KING
Close
Weather Alert 55 weather alerts
Close

Tintype is old-school photography in a modern world

We get an inside look at how tintype vintage photography is created!

Heidi Eng, KING 3:17 PM. PDT August 02, 2017

SEATTLE, WASH. - In a time where high-speed and user-friendly are the preferred norm, it's nice to know there are people out there who still craft things the old-fashioned way!  Lindsey Ross of La Chambre Photographique is a fine art photographer who specializes in tintype and ambrotype photography, a method that dates back to the 1800s.  

Lindsey is doing a special pop-up portrait studio from August 3-6 at Filson's flagship store in Seattle (1741 1st Ave S).  You can book a photo session or stop by the store to check it out!

 

 

© 2017 KING-TV


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories