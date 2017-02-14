SEATTLE - Are you and your valentine or galantine planning your afternoon in the comfort of your own home? Try making one of cooking teacher Michela Tartaglia’s easy at-home meals for Valentine’s Day. Choose between stuffed calamari, spaghetti allo scoglio (seafood pasta), and pollo alla cacciatora (white sauce); what more do you need? Learn more about Michela Tartaglia's classes on her website.

Michela's stuffed calamari recipe:

1.) Clean calamari inside and out under fresh water.

2.) Prepare the stuffing: capers, 1 egg, bread (previously softened with water), Italian parsley, anchovies (to taste), salt and pepper.

3.) Stuff calamari using a spoon.

4.) Close each calamari with a toothpick.

5.) Heat up a pan with olive oil and one clover of garlic

6.) When the oil is medium hot, place the calamari in one at a time. Cook each side for about 5 minutes. (Make sure you don't overcook as that will make the calamari chewy and rubbery.

